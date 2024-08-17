JI announces nationwide protest against inflated bills on Aug 28

Says If Rs14 can be reduced in Punjab, why not in Sindh

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called for a nationwide protest on Aug 28.

Hafiz Naeem said at a press conference that people's stoves were being shut down. "Electricity is expensive and there are more taxes. Traders and salaried people are worried," he said.

He said few IPPs had looted billions of rupees. "Why should the common man support IPPs," he questioned and demanded that electricity prices should be reduced.

Nawaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz announced reduction in electricity prices which, he said, was an eyewash.

The Jamaat emir criticised that they had reduced Rs14 only for two months.

He said the Sindh government had a budget of Rs3,000 billion. "The Sindh government has received 62 percent of the money from the federal government. Karachi pays taxes and the entire system of the federal government works."

He said if Rs 14 could be reduced in Punjab, why not in Sindh?

"The government parties are the product of Form 47 and MQM did not get a single vote from Karachi but was given 15 seats in the National Assembly," he lamented.

He said the party would force the electricity mafia to retreat and traders also would support the cause.