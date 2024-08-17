Ex-deputy superintendent Adiala Jail released after detention

Pakistan Pakistan Ex-deputy superintendent Adiala Jail released after detention

Two more officers also arrested in connection with facilitating Imran Khan

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 18:43:08 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Former Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail Zafar Iqbal, who was taken into custody on allegedly facilitating PTI founder Imran Khan, has been released.

Sources said Iqbal was arrested for questioning and had reached his current residence near Adiala Jail last night.

It was added when he returned to his home, the family of the still missing Assistant Superintendent Nazim Shah also met him.

Two more officers from Adiala Jail were interrogated in connection with the alleged facilitation of Imran Khan in prison.

They included former Deputy Superintendent Zafar Iqbal and Assistant Nazim, both of whom resided close to former Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram.

On August 14, Deputy Superintendent Muhammad Akram was also arrested on the charges of facilitating and conveying messages for Imran Khan.

