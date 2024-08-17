Imran Khan denies any fear post-Faiz Hameed's arrest

Imran Khan appeals to establishment to save country from ruin

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – PTI founder Imran Khan said on Saturday he was not afraid of Faiz Hameed issue.

If he were, he said, he would not have called for a judicial commission on the matter.

In an informal discussion with journalists outside Adiala Jail, Khan criticised the establishment and urged it to save the country from destruction.

Khan stated he was not intimidated by retired Gen Faiz Hameed’s arrest. He further said his call for a judicial commission reflected his confidence.

He also highlighted the economic loss of $5 million caused by social media and internet bans.

The former prime minister asserted that his allegations against Nawaz Sharif would be corroporated by the Economic Survey of Pakistan.

He criticised Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s remarks for allegedly being the reason for Toshakhana reference on Nov 23.

He dismissed the need for direct communication with Zulfi Bukhari through a mobile phone, stating that he could send messages through his lawyers.

He said the authorities were frustrated. He also claimed that his lawyers could handle publishing articles if necessary.

Additionally, Khan announced his readiness to run for the position of Oxford Chancellor, indicating that he had already given instructions to Zulfi Bukhari regarding this.