Faiz Hameed was facilitator of Imran Khan in conspiracies against state: Atta Tarar

Every institution must initiate an accountability process like Army

Published On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 16:02:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Information Minister Atta Tarar has claimed that PTI founder Imran Khan was a conspirator against national sovereignty and Faiz Hameed was the facilitator.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the information minister highlighted that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif always served Pakistan and the public.

Nawaz Sharif launched several development projects and provided a conducive environment to investors. The first motorway of South Asia was built in Pakistan due to his vision.

He hailed the Punjab government's decision to reduce electricity prices by fourteen rupees per unit for consumers using up to five hundred units to provide relief.

Atta Tarar stated the Federal Government has also earmarked 50 billion rupees in lieu of subsidy on electricity bills.

He said the Government has reduced petrol prices and has been working on an agenda to provide more relief to the public.

Tarar insisted that a political leader created anarchy and polarisation in the country and launched conspiracies against national sovereignty to disturb law and order. The PML-N leader alleged that negotiations were done with terrorists by the party.

He emphasised that inflation was prevailing during the Gogi, Buzdar setup and 190 million pounds reference.

Federal minister commended the accountability initiative by the Army and suggested every institution must initiate an accountability process.

Atta Tara stated that the Pakistan Army has its own mechanism for accountability.