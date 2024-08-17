Meeting in Adiala clears differences between Imran Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheer Afzal Marwat said that all grievances have been resolved, and PTI founder Imran Khan has forgiven him.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Marwat revealed that he met Imran Khan for the first time in nearly three months.

He extended his hand, and Khan embraced him, addressing Marwat's absence with criticism.

Marwat stated that all differences have been resolved. He said that he had offered his apologies and also requested not to create further difficulties for him.

He clarified that he had not been expelled from the party; any notification to that effect was fake. Only Imran Khan had the authority to expel him, he said.

Marwat emphasised that his affection for Khan remained unaffected by any rumours. He described the respect and affection received from Khan as a lifelong asset.

He mentioned that Barrister Gohar had received clear instructions from Khan regarding party issues.

“Khan had conveyed that no disagreements will be tolerated and that all issues should be addressed collectively,” Marwat continued.

Marwat voiced the public’s desire for democracy in Pakistan and pledged to fight against human rights violations.

He announced plans to mobilise thousands in Islamabad on August 22 for a rally, stating that those who wished to arrest them are welcome to do so.

“I have been assigned the responsibility for the August 22 rally by Imran Khan”, Marwat added.

He assured that their approach would be peaceful and warned that attempts to disrupt their efforts would invite public wrath.

Marwat committed to taking full responsibility for any future issues and denied having any contact with General Faiz, labeling such claims as baseless.

Notably, Khan had previously refused several requests from Marwat for a meeting.

