Heavy rain lashes several parts of Lahore

Power supply has been disrupted

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 10:50:32 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Heavy rain and windstorm lashed Lahore and its adjoining areas on Friday night.

Rain – light to moderate – was reported from Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Davies Road, The Mall, Chowburji, Johar Town, Iqbal Town, Gulberg, Mozang, Ferozepur Road and Ichhra.

The highest levels of rain recorded in Tajpura with 22 millimeter.

WASA, LWMC, MCL, and administration have been directed to stay alert to avoid any untoward situation and facilitate citizens.

The showers made the weather pleasant but disrupted the power supply leading to agonising experience for people in many areas. Low-lying areas turned puddles, creating hurdles in commuting.

A few days earlier, it rained in several parts of Lahore and adjoining areas and the showers provided relief to the weather-beaten people. It proclaimed the onset of monsoon.

People rejoiced at the showers of relief which brought the temperature down and mitigated sultry conditions.

PUNJAB

Meanwhile, there was heavy rain in Gujranwala, Jhang, Gujra, Sangla Hill and Nankana Sahib while Ferozwala, Muridke, Ahmedpur Sharqiya and Och Sharif also received heavy rain.

Three labourers died and one injured as a result of roof collapse in Faisalabad.