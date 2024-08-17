President praises security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists

Pakistan Pakistan President praises security forces for successful operation against Khawarij terrorists

The president praised the bravery of the forces for killing 3 terrorists in the operation.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 17 Aug 2024 04:04:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday commended the security forces for launching successful intelligence-based operation against Khwarij terrorists in North Waziristan.

In a statement issued by the President House, the president praised the bravery of the forces for killing 3 terrorists in the operation.

He vowed to continue operations against the Khwarij until the complete elimination of terrorism.

The whole nation is united against the menace of the terrorism, President Zardari said.

