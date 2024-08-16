Security forces kill three terrorists in North Waziristan operation

The operation was conducted in Razmak area on reported presence of terrorists

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 20:35:00 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed three terrorists during an intelligence based operation in general area Razmak, North Waziristan district, on Friday, said military’s media wing in a statement.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and militants, as a result of which, three terrorists were killed, while one other got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and terrorism from the country.

