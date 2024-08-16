COAS hosts ceremony to honour Olympic star Arshad Nadeem

Army Chief recognises Arshad Nadeem's achievement as a national pride

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir hosted a ceremony at Army Auditorium GHQ to honour Olympian Arshad Nadeem’s historic achievement.

The event was attended by sports teams and legendary Olympians including 1984 Olympic and National Hockey teams, National Cricket Team, Street Football Team, Army Polo Team, Visually Impaired Cricket and Women Goal Ball Teams, Medal Winners of Common Wealth, SAF and Asian Games and participants in Paris Olympics 2024.

Notable legends included Jahangir Khan, Islahuddin, Shahbaz Senior, Sohail Abbas, Muhammad Asif and Aisamul Haq. The event was also attended by Arshad Nadeem’s close relatives, associates and coaches.

The COAS appreciated Arshad Nadeem's remarkable achievement of winning Pakistan's first-ever gold medal in a ‘singles’ event and setting a new Olympic record, attributing it to his commitment, perseverance, and passion for excellence.

He highlighted Arshad's inspirational journey from humble beginnings to achieving greatness, emphasising the importance of hard work and determination.

The army chief recognised Arshad Nadeem's achievement as a national pride and highlighted that he had been honoured by the complete nation befitting his achievement.

Gen Asim Munir reaffirmed the commitment to support and empower not only sportsmen, but the entire wealth of Pakistani youth to achieve excellence towards a prosperous Pakistan.

The COAS highlighted the need for youth engagement, development and entertainment as essential cardinals of a healthy and prosperous society.

Arshad Nadeem expressed gratitude and emphasised the immense potential of Pakistani youth, stressing the importance of hard work, positivity, and perseverance in overcoming challenges and achieving success.

