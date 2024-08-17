PTI's downfall in KP begins, says Daniyal Chaudhry

The PML-N leader hails accountability process in the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Chaudhry said on Friday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) downfall had started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He gave response to the resignation of KP Minister for Communication and Works Shakeel Ahmed from his post on Thursday following differences with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Speaking to media at the Islamabad Press Club, Daniyal Chaudhry alleged that everyone was involved in corruption in KP.

He reiterated that Shakeel Ahmed resigned from his office due to corruption in the KP Assembly.

The PML-N leader berated KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s performance in the province, saying there was no example found in the past like present CM's governance.

He claimed that the accountability institution was closed in the province.

Chaudhry stressed that soldiers sacrificed their lives to defend the motherland and martyrs’ families questioned about the action taken after May 9.

He asserted that the perpetrators of the May 9 riots must be penalised.

Talking about accountability in the army, he hailed the armed forces' decision to initiate an accountability process.