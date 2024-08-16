Former IG Prisons Shahid Saleem Baig arrested by intelligence agencies

Detained on account of key connections with agencies, facilitation to Imran Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Prisons former Inspector General (IG), Shahid Saleem Baig has been arrested by intelligence agencies.

According to sources, a former IG has been arrested on account of facilitating Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan allegedly.

He has been arrested from his government residence, IG House, for key connections with intelligence agencies.

Shahid Saleem Baig took over the IG Prisons for five years.

He retired before the PTI founder’s detention in Adiala jail.

Meanwhile, investigation has been initiated from Adiala jail’s former deputy superintendent, Zafar.

Office superintendent, Nazim Ali Shah from Rawalpindi jail DIG has also been interrogated.

Deputy Superintendent, Muhammad Akram’s orderly has also been arrested.

Adiala jail headward and one ward have also been apprehended.