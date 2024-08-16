Application filed in IHC against firewall installation, internet suspension

Requests court to issue directives for internet restoration without interruptions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An application has been filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against installation of firewall and internet suspension.

The application has made cabinet secretary, IT secretary, and Home secretary respondents. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and Ministry of Human Rights have also made parties in the plea.

The application requests the court to halt the installation of firewall curbing citizens’ fundamental rights.

Firewall installation should be subjected to all stakeholders’ consultation and protection of basic rights, the application pleads.

Applicant appeals the court to declare the internet access for source of income, a fundamental right according to the constitution.

Applicant demands the report having all details about firewall from the parties in the plea.

Citizen pleads the court to suspend the firewall installation until a decision is made on the application.

Court to issue directives for internet restoration and access without interruptions, applicant requests.

APPLICATION FILED IN LHC

It is pertinent to note that a petition has also been filed in the Lahore High Court against the internet disruption across the country.

The petition argues that the internet and social media apps have been shut down nationwide without any notice or explanation.

It states that the internet disruption is affecting businesses and all sectors of life and that cutting off internet access is a violation of basic rights.

The petition requests that the federal government's decision to slow down the internet be declared null and void and that orders be issued for the immediate and complete restoration of internet services across the country.

