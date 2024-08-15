LHC moved against internet disruption

Justice Shakeel Ahmed set to hear the case on Friday.

Updated On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 21:06:53 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court against the internet disruption across the country.

The LHC Registrar's Office scheduled the petition, filed by Nadeem Sarwar, for hearing, with Justice Shakeel Ahmed set to hear the case on Friday. The petition names the federal government, PTA, and others as respondents.

The petition argues that the internet and social media apps have been shut down nationwide without any notice or explanation. It states that the internet disruption is affecting businesses and all sectors of life and that cutting off internet access is a violation of basic rights.

The petition requests that the federal government's decision to slow down the internet be declared null and void and that orders be issued for the immediate and complete restoration of internet services across the country.

