Which places in Punjab will have no mobile service on Imam Hussain's Chehlum?

The decision has been taken to ensure safety of people

LAHORE (Dunya News) - It has been proposed to partially suspend mobile services in 10 districts of Punjab on the occasion of Imam Hussain's (RA) Chehlum on Aug 26.

According to the Punjab Home Department spokesperson, the mobile services partial suspension in areas around processions (majalis) has been requested.

The mobile services will be suspended from 5am to 11pm at locations of majalis in 10 districts of Punjab.

The mobile services will be partially suspended in Rawalpindi, Jhang, Layyah, Sargodha, Bhakkar, and Mianwali.

People in Gujranwala, Gujrat, Chakwal, and Toba Tek Singh also will not have full access to mobile services.

Other districts of Punjab, including Lahore, will have no disruption in connectivity.

The decision to partially suspend mobile service in specific locations has been proposed to ensure law and order, and security of citizens.

The Punjab Home Department has sent a letter to the federal government on the request of police.



