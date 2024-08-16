Road accident claims one life in Ahmedpur Sharqia

AHMEDPUR SHARQIA (Dunya News) – A 35-year-old man was killed and his wife and daughter were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a trailer in Ahmedpur Sharqia on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the National Highway where a speeding trailer hit a motorcycle, killing 35-year-old Nadeem at the spot and injuring his wife Parveen and daughter Nimra.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital.

