Intermittent rain expected in Lahore today

Pakistan

Rainfall was expected to continue intermittently across Lahore until August 18.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The city of Lahore is expected to experience intermittent rain today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the provincial capital is anticipated to be 27°C, with a maximum of 33°C. The winds would continue, with a speed of 13 kilometers per hour and humidity levels reaching 79%.

Weather forecasters have noted that the current temperature in the city was 30°C. Rainfall was expected to continue intermittently across Lahore and various districts of Punjab until August 18. 

