PTI's Farhat Abbas resigns as parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hafz Farhat Abbas, the parliamentary leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly, has resigned from his position.

In a message on the social media platform X, Abbas stated that his bail in the cases related to the events of May 9 had been rejected, and he felt that under these circumstances, he could not adequately fulfill his responsibilities as a parliamentary leader.

He added that he has submitted his resignation to the party and requested PTI Founder Imran Khan to accept his resignation from this role.

Farhat Abbas affirmed that he would continue to stand by his leader as a member of the Punjab Assembly and as a party worker.