Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Pakistan Pakistan Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

The youth were martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in Doda district.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 15 Aug 2024 04:06:34 PKT

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred four more Kashmiri youth in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in the Shivgarh-Assar area of Doda district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A local was also sustained injuries due to Indian troops’ firing in the area.

