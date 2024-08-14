PM Shehbaz calls for hard work, passion to change fate of nation

Nation to hear good news regarding the reduction in electricity prices soon: PM

Nation to hear good news regarding the reduction in electricity prices soon: PM

Wed, 14 Aug 2024

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for hard work, honesty and passion to change fate of the nation and put the country on path of development and prosperity.

He was addressing the ceremony held in connection with the Independence Day celebrations in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The prime minister said there is a need for self-introspection to correct mistakes of the past. He said a fresh journey with new zeal should be started to steer the country out of existing crises.

Turning to issues being faced by the country, the prime minister pledged to work hard till the last drop of his blood to reduce inflation and electricity prices and revamp Pakistan's economy.

He said the reduction in inflation and electricity bills is vital for the development of agriculture and industry.

Shehbaz Sharif announced that the nation would hear good news regarding the reduction in electricity prices in the next few days. He said a five-year economic programme will soon be launched.

The prime minister also urged the youth to focus on their studies, training, and skills and avoid becoming prey to the forces of chaos, anarchy and deception.

He said the foes of Pakistan have continuously been targeting the minds of young people through digital terrorism to mislead them.

On this occasion, the prime minister reiterated the resolve of the people of Pakistan to continue supporting the just struggle of the people of Kashmir and Palestine to achieve their rights.

Besides, Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to labourers, daily-wagers, engineers, doctors, teachers, students, writers, journalists, sportsmen and other sections of society for their contribution to serving the motherland.

He also presented glowing tribute to the valiant personnel of security forces and law enforcement agencies for rendering supreme sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.