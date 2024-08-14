Nation celebrates 77th Independence Day with patriotic zeal, national fervour

National flag will be hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The nation celebrates the 77th Independence Day today (Wednesday) with traditional zeal and enthusiasm and with renewed resolve to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute in the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute in the provincial headquarters. Prayers will be offered for security and progress of Pakistan and well-being of the people. It is a public holiday today.

The country came into existence on 14 August, 1947 after a long struggle of the All-India Muslim League under the visionary leadership of the founding father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The partition and creation of a sovereign Muslim state was the dream of millions of Muslims of the subcontinent. For the purpose of a separate homeland, the Muslims had rendered matchless sacrifices, faced hardships, migration, and left a long trail of heroic struggle for the generations to come.

The partition had also witnessed a huge migration in human history: Muslims from India to Pakistan and Hindus from Pakistan to India.

The day will also marked with celebratory events of flag-raising ceremonies, parades, change of guards, cultural events, award-winning ceremonies, patriotic songs, and the national anthem.

The Pakistani diaspora and missions around the globe will also celebrate the day with patriotic zeal.

