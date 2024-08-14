Flag hoisting ceremony held at Pak embassy in Paris to mark Independence Day

Pakistan stood tall and proud in the comity of nations: Ambassador Asim

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 22:24:58 PKT

PARIS (Web Desk) - A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan embassy in Paris on Wednesday in connection with the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan stood tall and proud in the comity of nations with significant contributions towards shared objectives of global peace, security and development.

He paid homage to the Quaid-e-Azam and other leaders of the freedom movement, in remembrance of the supreme sacrifices of forefathers.

Praising national hero Arshad Nadeem's Olympics gold medal, Asim Iftikhar said that his accomplishment brought immense joy and pride for the nation.

The ambassador emphasised that we must not forget our Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers and sisters, who have been struggling for over seven decades against illegal occupation and oppression.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Pakistan reaffirmed its complete solidarity and full support for the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine for their freedom and right to self-determination.