Curse of terrorism to end soon, says CM Murad

CM Shah expressed fever over martyrdom of four FC personnel in South Waziristan

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed grief over the martyrdom of four FC personnel in South Waziristan.

The chief minister prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressed his condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that Pakistan is going through the most sensitive situation and at this time the nation needs to be united. He said that endless sacrifices had been made for the stability of the country.

CM Shah said that he was sure that they would end the curse of terrorism and move the country towards prosperity.