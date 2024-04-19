Vehicle carrying foreign nationals attacked, two terrorists killed in Karachi's Landhi Mansehra Colony

Foreign nationals are safe and secure

KARACHI (Dunya News) - An explosion occured in Landhi Mansehra Colony at the metropolitan city of Karachi, targeting a vehicle carrying foreign nationals, notably Japanese citizens en route to the export processing zone, .

Prompt action by law enforcement thwarted the attack, resulting in the death of two terrorists.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir, Tariq Mastoi, all foreign nationals have been safely transferred to safe ad secure location.

Mastoi confirmed that the explosion was a suicide attack, with the crime scene revealing the presence of grenades in a bag left behind by the attackers.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East, Ghulam Zafar Mehsar, disclosed that one terrorist detonated themselves in the suicide attack, while another was neutralized by police. One terrorist has flown away.

Efforts are underway to identify the remaining assailant through fingerprints, utilizing data from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Regrettably, three individuals sustained injuries in the blast, with one reported to be in critical condition. The injured have been identified as Noor Muhammad, Langar Khan, and Salman Rafiq.

One vehicle and a motorcycle were damaged in the attack.

Law enforcement agencies have swiftly cordoned off the area and initiated a comprehensive investigation into the incident, aiming to apprehend any remaining perpetrators and prevent further violence.