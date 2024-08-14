NDMA warns depts concerned as monsoon rains expected in KP from Aug 14 to 18

Rains may cause urban flooding in various cities and flash flooding in hilly areas

ISLAMABAD (APP) – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday urged all relevant authorities and the public to take necessary precautions to mitigate the potential impacts of flooding and landslides as the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) anticipated further rains in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Aug 14 to 18.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hazara, Malakand Division, Peshawar, Bannu, DI Khan, Hangu, Haripur, Kohat, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand, Orakzai and Waziristan areas, a news release said.

“Rains may cause urban flooding in various cities and flash flooding in hilly areas. Flow of water in the streams is also expected to increase,” the NDMA said.

The NDMA issued instructions to all relevant departments to alert emergency response teams and mobilised resources to ensure a swift response to any situation.

Tourists were advised to avoid travelling to these areas during the aforementioned period, whereas the public was advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from local authorities.