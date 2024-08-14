Ishaq, Sarfaraz discuss matters related to development of Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan Ishaq, Sarfaraz discuss matters related to development of Balochistan

Timely release of funds was inevitable for development projects completion on time

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 14:02:35 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Balochistan CM Mir Sarfaraz Bughti held a meeting.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Trade Jam Kamal were also present in the meeting.

They discussed development projects in Balochistan, law and order and social progress.

Deputy PM vowed for complete cooperation by the federal government for Balochistan, and commended the provincial government’s measures for restoration of peace and prosperity.

Ishaq Dar also ensured timely release of funds for development projects by directing relevant authorities and departments.

He committed to bring Balochistan in the mainstream with respect to development and align provincial development programs with public needs.

Balochistan CM Sarfaraz Bughti shared his government commitment for good governance and service delivery.

He asserted that timely release of funds was inevitable for development projects completion on time.