AJK Prime Minister celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm in Azad Kashmir

AJK Prime Minister celebrates Independence Day with enthusiasm in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, stated during the 78th Independence Day ceremony that Pakistan's Independence Day is being celebrated with great enthusiasm in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chaudhry Anwarul Haq emphasised that the hearts of Kashmiris and Pakistanis beat as one. He noted that Pakistan was the focal point of the Islamic world and served as a significant obstacle to India's expansionist ambitions.

