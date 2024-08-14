President Zardari stresses unity, stability on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari, felicitated the nation on the Independence Day, emphasized unity, integrity, and economic stability, urged following Quaid-e-Azam’s teachings, called for investment in youth and women, and reaffirmed support for Kashmiris and Palestinians.

In his message on the occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan, being observed on 14th August 2024, the president said that the creation of Pakistan through peaceful and democratic means was a unique chapter in history, with homage paid to the leaders, workers of the Pakistan movement, and forefathers, who made countless sacrifices for the nation.

Zardari stressed the need to set aside differences and work with dedication for the unity, integrity, and economic stability of the country to cope with current challenges.

He noted that Pakistan was blessed with abundant human and natural resources, and it was the responsibility of all to utilize those for the welfare of the people. He also stressed the importance of upholding the rule of law, strengthening democratic institutions, and working in the public interest to meet the high expectations of the nation.

The president urged drawing inspiration from Quaid-e-Azam’s leadership, emphasizing the importance of focusing on the well-being of the people, particularly the masses and the poor, to ensure Pakistan’s prosperity. He highlighted the need to invest in youth and women, enhance service delivery, and foster a business-friendly environment to build a stronger nation.

“We need to draw inspiration from the words of our Quaid and if we want to make this great State of Pakistan happy and prosperous, we should wholly and solely concentrate on the well-being of the people, especially of the masses and the poor. It is time to invest in our youth and women, improve service delivery, and create a business-friendly environment to make Pakistan a great nation,” he added.

The president called for remembering the struggles of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir and Palestinian people, who have been fighting for their freedom and right to self-determination for over seven decades. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the legitimate rights of those in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

Zardari also urged a collective commitment to uplift the nation and work towards making Pakistan a prosperous country, concluding with a prayer for Allah’s guidance and support.

