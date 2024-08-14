PM reaffirms commitment to Pakistan's progress, prosperity

PM said the govt’s efforts for economic growth and stability had started yielding positive results.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowing to work collectively for an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan, said that the government’s efforts for economic growth and stability had started yielding positive results.

“In a short span, our efforts have started yielding positive results. The economy is on its path to stability. The high inflation of 38 percent has come down to 11.1 percent (July) and shall be brought down to single digit soon Inshallah,” the prime minister said in his message to the nation on the Independence Day being observed on Wednesday.

Extending heartfelt felicitations to the countrymen, the prime minister paid homage to the immense sacrifices of forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement which led to the creation of Pakistan as an independent and sovereign state on August 14, 1947 through the unwavering and steadfast leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and unmatched sacrifices of our ancestors.

He said that over the decades, Pakistan had achieved significant milestones as the resilience of Pakistani people had been tested through natural disasters and economic and social challenges, yet the spirit of determination and unity has always prevailed.

He expressed confidence that the nation would make collaborative efforts with the spirit of independence for the benefit and welfare of the citizens.

Also acknowledging the key role of overseas Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the country was proud of their hard work and achievements and considered them as true ambassadors of Pakistan to project its positive image to the world.

He also expressed gratitude to the Pakistan armed forces, who safeguarded the country’s borders and protected its sovereignty.

“While we celebrate our freedom, we also remember the brave people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine who have been fighting for their right to self-determination for over seven decades and are facing the worst form of state atrocities,” he remarked and reiterated Pakistan’s continuous moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle their universal right to self-determination.

The prime minister said that Pakistan would also continue its support for the oppressed Palestinians for their legitimate rights.

“Pakistan stands at a crossroads today. While the common values, rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions continue to bind us together, our economy continues to face significant challenges in the shape of inflation, high-energy costs, unemployment and a growing debt burden.”

He said that since assuming power after the February 2024 elections, the government’s consistent focus was on creating the right conditions for economic growth and stability.

He said that Pakistan’s rich natural resources and a youthful workforce were true assets.

He said the government was taking steps to attract investments to take full advantage of these resources to create job opportunities, speed the pace of industrialization, and bring economic prosperity.

The government’s focus is also on education and skill development that will further empower our youth and equip them with the tools needed in the competitive global economy, he added.

“I am personally supervising the national drive to digitize the entire ecosystem and broaden the tax base so that we can provide relief to those already paying taxes. The government is working hard to bring down the prices of electricity and the nation will see the results soon,” he remarked.

