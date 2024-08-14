COAS vows to defend country against internal, external threats

KAKUL (Web Desk) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir reaffirmed commitment to safeguarding and defending the country against all internal and external threats.

He was addressing the Azadi Parade at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul on Tuesday night on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day. The Army chief emphatically stated that Pakistan stands ready to give swift and severe response to any aggression by the enemy.

He said the nation has consistently emerged stronger from challenges with mutual trust between the populace and the armed forces. He warned against disunity and fragmentation, which can undermine internal stability and pave the way for external aggression.

The Army Chief assured that the unwavering trust of the nation on its armed forces remains the country's most valuable asset and impervious to any negative force.

The Army Chief said that the country was not merely created to exist, but to achieve prominence on the global stage. He underscored the importance of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's call for collective nation-building and reiterated his respect and tribute to the leaders, martyrs, and veterans of Pakistan.

Chief of Army Staff lauded Pakistan’s strategic position and its potential and attributed the nation's bright future to its abundant natural resources, hardworking populace, and determined youth. He also commended the Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies for their successful counter-terrorism efforts and sacrifices.

Turning towards Pakistan’s Army’s counter-terrorism and peace efforts, the Army Chief expressed concern over the resurgence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to extremist actions and reaffirmed the stance that those who reject both Islamic law and the Constitution of Pakistan cannot be considered Pakistanis. He praised the bravery and sacrifices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and emphasized that their contributions are deeply valued by the entire nation.

Talking about Balochistan, the Army Chief highlighted the importance of continued support for the people of Balochistan and the role of the Pakistan Army in ensuring the province’s stability and development.

About regional countries, the Army Chief expressed gratitude to allied nations such as China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Turkey for their unwavering support to Pakistan in every hour of difficulty.

In his concluding remarks, the Army Chief reminded the audience of the sacrifices made for freedom and reaffirmed support for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination. General Asim Munir also condemned the ongoing atrocities of Israel in Gaza, and praised the Pakistan government’s efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

The Army Chief also praised the cadets at Pakistan Military Academy for their dedication, and affirmed that Pakistan’s future remains bright and secure.

