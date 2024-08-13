Independence Day: All citizens resolve to make their country prosperous

Pakistan Pakistan Independence Day: All citizens resolve to make their country prosperous

Pakistan, located geographically in South Asia with a lot of youth potential, is set to succeed

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 21:03:11 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has a bright future and its countrymen are willing to play their roles in the development of their country.

The 77th Independence Day of the country is being celebrated with national zeal and its prosperity is an undeniable reality.

Of the 224 million people, almost 65 percent belong to the youth - whose age less than 30 years - which is showing that the country has a massive potential to soar ahead.

Geographically speaking, Pakistan is in an important location sharing its borders with India, China, Afghanistan and Iran.

The coastal line spans an area of 1046Km which has an easy path for access to international oceans while huge projects like CPEC and TAPI also provide huge benefits for trade.

On the natural resources, the country hails desert, ocean, lakes, rivers and gigantic mountains. K-2 in Gilgit Baltistan is the world’s second highest mountain.

On the historical front, various symbols showcase the richness of history like Shahi Qila, Badshahi Mosque, Sheesh Mehal and Hiran Menar of the Mughal era.

Pakistan has an army which has continuously been enlisted among the world’s best militaries and its forces are taking part in anti-terrorism activities across the world.

On the sports front, many renowned athletes belong from Pakistan. Jahangir Khan’s record of winning 555 consecutive games in Squash is unique in its kind.

