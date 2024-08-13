ATC judge refuses to hear petitions for Imran Khan's forensic tests

IO advised to wait for the end of the holidays and appear before the admin judge

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 17:50:09 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Anti-Terrorism Court Lahore judge has refused to hear petitions filed for conducting forensic evidence tests in 12 cases against PTI's former chairman Imran Khan.

ATC duty judge Irfan Haider heard the cases. The investigation officer told the court that video, mobile phone, photogrammetry test and voice match test have to be done which could not be done during Khan’s remand.

The duty judge refused to hear the petitions and advised the investigation officer to wait for the end of the holidays and appear before the admin judge.

The investigation officer had to leave court without further order from court.