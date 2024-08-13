Heavy rainfall expected from August 14 to 18 across Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Heavy rainfall expected from August 14 to 18 across Pakistan

monsoon winds from the West, Arabian Sea, and Bay of Bengal will impact Pakistan.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 Aug 2024 09:35:08 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The meteorological department has predicted heavy rains across the country from the evening or night of August 14 until August 18.

According to the weather office, monsoon winds from the West, Arabian Sea, and Bay of Bengal will impact on the weather conditions in Pakistan.

Due to these winds, intense rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and parts of Kashmir.

Additionally, from the evening or night of August 15 through August 18, coastal areas of Sindh may experience cloudy skies with light rain.