Retired Gen Faiz might not be solely responsible for May 9 events: Khawaja Asif

Asif pointed out that the events of May 9 seem to implicate Faiz Hameed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that if the claims of interference on May 9th are accurate, it would not be solely the work of Faiz Hameed.

Asif pointed out that the events of May 9 seem to implicate Faiz Hameed. He further emphasised that the military's internal accountability system was very effective.

"He might have provided logistical support and used his expertise to guide actions that aimed at causing greater disruption," Asif said. "It’s possible he played a strategic advisory role during the May 9 events. While I can’t confirm this with complete certainty, the available evidence and circumstances suggest his involvement."

He further noted that General Faiz Hameed has continued to be involved in political events even after his retirement.

Asif commented, "Following his retirement, Faiz was involved in various political activities”.

Asif also mentioned the close ties between Hameed and former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, pointing out that their fathers-in-law were very close, which he claimed strengthened their connection.