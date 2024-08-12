LHC issues notices on chicken price fixing plea

The petitioner says the govt price mechanism is not up to the mark and creating problems

Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 14:11:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has sought response by issuing notices to parties on an application seeking chicken prices fixing according to law.

LHC’s acting CJ Abid Aziz heard the miscellaneous application filed by the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA).

The PPA contended that the Punjab government’s mechanism for fixing chicken prices was illegal.

It was requested in the petition to devise mechanism with the consultation of PPA and traders.

The petitioner pleaded the court to direct fixing of chicken prices according to rules and regulations.

The LHC recommended to transfer the application to Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi’s court.

Consequently, the court sought reply from the parties in the case until Aug 16.