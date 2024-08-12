Climber Murad Sadpara passes away during Broad Peak expedition

Vice president of Alpine club, Ayaz Shigri confirmed the news of Sadpara’s death

Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 15:51:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – One of the top climbers of the country, Murad Sadpara, who went missing after being wounded in the Broad Peak a day ago, passed away on Monday.

The vice president of Alpine Club, Ayaz Shigri, confirmed the news of Sadpara’s death.

Sadpara was injured on his way back from the summit of Broad Peak which is 8,047 metres high.

The Pakistan Army helicopter helped four climbers reach the base camp where they were also trying to retrieve Sadpara’s dead body.

It must be noted that Sadpara had climbed four peaks including the K2. He was spearheading the ‘K2 Clean-up Expeditition’ and involved in retrieving Hassan Shigri’s dead body last year.

CONDOLENCES

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed his grief on the tragic death of a leading climber and prayed for Sadpara’s family.

He lauded the climber’s efforts in the field of mountain climbing.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan also extended his condolences to the family.