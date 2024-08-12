Leaders vow to make youth empowered, skilled

Assert, youth will transform Pakistan and bring development

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz asserted youth capabilities were inevitable for the country’s development.

Sharing her message on International Youth Day, she reiterated that youth was the assets and future builder. She stressed education and training and character building of youth.

Punjab CM highlighted the government's efforts for youth welfare and development under CM Youth Initiatives.

"Youth is being provided IT skills training to meet the demands of the international job market," she added.

CM stated that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was providing laptops to youth and would provide scholarships to hinder the financial challenges in education.

Maryam Nawaz disclosed plans for the second phase of petrol run and e-bikes. “Arshad Nadeem is the role model for youth in the pursuit of hard work,” Maryam Nawaz emphasised.

She asserted that “youth with dedication, hard work will make the country developed.

Punjab CM vowed to facilitate youth and equipped them with laptops, books, and higher degrees.

MOHSIN NAQVI

Federal Minister Mohsin Naqvi commended national hero, Arshad Nadeem, and youth on the International Youth Day.

He stated that Pakistani youth is hard working and talented.

"Youth is the biggest strength of Pakistan and they have capability to transform Pakistan,” Mohsin Naqvi added.

Federal minister stressed that investment on youth guaranteed the bright future of Pakistan and emphasised to empower youth.

Naqvi suggested a conducive environment for youth to harness their creativity and play a constructive role in national development and prosperity.

He vowed to empower youth through effective measures by public-private collaboration.