Naqvi calls on JUP leader Owais Noorani

Noorani assures Naqvi of full support

Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 10:52:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi met Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) general secretary Owais Noorani on Monday.

The duo discussed matters of mutual interest including religious harmony, brotherhood and intersect unity.

On this occasion, Naqvi said that the JUP had always talked about Pakistan, adding that unity and positive thinking was need of the hour to steer country out of crisis.

Noornai assured the minister of his all-out support to overcome the challenges faced by the country.

