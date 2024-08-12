MQM-P considers separating from govt if Tessori is replaced: Farooq Sattar

Earlier it was agreed that Kamran Tessori would remain as the Sindh Governor: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI (Dunya News) – MQM-P's senior leader Dr. Farooq Sattar has announced that any move to replace Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori could lead to a reconsideration of their alliance with the ruling PML-N government.

Sattar said that when the coalition government was formed, it was agreed that Kamran Tessori would remain as the Sindh Governor.

He warned that if the position was unilaterally changed, MQM-P might find no reason to stay in the government.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar dismissed rumors about Bashir Memon being appointed as the new Sindh Governor, stating that consultations with the PPP are ongoing and a decision will be made in the coming days.