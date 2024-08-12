President urges youth to seize opportunities, work tirelessly for country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari urged young Pakistanis to seize the opportunities available to them, dream big, and work tirelessly for the betterment of their beloved country.

In a message on the occasion of International Youth Day observed on August 12 every year, he said, “On this International Youth Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Pakistan’s vibrant and dynamic youth, who are the torchbearers of our nation’s future. Today, we celebrate not just the potential of our young generation, but also their invaluable contributions to our country’s progress.”

He said, “The youth of Pakistan are our most valuable asset as they are the dreamers and leaders of tomorrow. It is our duty to provide them with the opportunities and resources they need to fulfil their potential and build a prosperous, peaceful, and progressive Pakistan.”

“The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme stands as a testament to our commitment to empowering our youth. Through initiatives like the Youth Laptop Scheme, which has distributed 600,000 laptops nationwide, we are ensuring that our students are equipped to succeed in the digital world. The Youth Business Loan programme, having disbursed 186 billion rupees, has given rise to a new generation of entrepreneurs who are creating jobs and driving economic growth. Additionally, the Youth Skill Development Programme has provided training to 450,000 young individuals, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to our society,” he added.

“Moreover, we are actively engaging our youth through the Sports Talent Hunt and the Green Youth Movement, fostering not only physical fitness but also a sense of responsibility towards the environment,” he said adding, “As President, I am deeply proud of the accomplishments of our young people. Their energy, creativity, and resilience are the driving forces behind our nation’s success. I urge every young Pakistani to seize the opportunities available to them, to dream big, and to work tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved country.”

He said, “Together, let us continue to nurture and support our youth, for in their success lies the future of Pakistan.”

