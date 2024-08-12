PTI's agenda is to spread chaos, not serve the people: Musadik Malik

Pakistan Pakistan PTI's agenda is to spread chaos, not serve the people: Musadik Malik

He said PTI’s aim is to destabilise the country economically and to create a constitutional crisis.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 04:07:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Petroleum, Senator Musadik Malik, on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a party that values anarchy over public service.

Speaking to a private news channel, Musadik Malik said that PTI’s agenda was not about strengthening the country, but rather to create political instability and economic turmoil.

“They are not interested in ruling, nor in letting do others rule. Their aim is to destabilise the country economically and to create a constitutional crisis,” he said.

Minister accused PTI of selectively following laws that suit their political agenda while disregarding others.

The minister stressed the importance of running the country according to the law and criticized PTI’s leader for his contradictory behaviour.

