Govt committed to provide opportunities to youth: PM

PM Shehbaz said that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders.

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 Aug 2024 05:05:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government was committed towards fostering a supportive environment for youth and create opportunities for them.

In a message on International Youth Day on August 12, he said, “International Youth Day is celebrated across the globe to acknowledge the importance of our young population and raise awareness that they hold the key to our future.”

He said, “Young individuals nationwide are catalysts for transformation. This year’s theme, ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development,’ highlights the crucial position of youth at a significant juncture where technology intersects with opportunity. This intersection empowers them to turn their aspirations into tangible outcomes, paving the way for a sustainable and equitable future.”

“With over 60 percent of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan boasts a youthful demographic that is increasingly connected to the global digital landscape. By harnessing technology for education, entrepreneurship, and social activism, young people can become agents for positive change in their communities,” he added.

The prime minister said, “In 2013, we introduced the Youth Loan and Agricultural Scheme, which is now yielding significant results. To date, we have disbursed approximately 186 billion rupees to over 280,000 young entrepreneurs, generating a multitude of job opportunities nationwide.

Our Youth Business Loan Scheme was restructured during our administration to incorporate Agricultural Loans, and we engaged Microfinance institutions to provide interest-free loans as well.”

“Looking ahead, we aim to broaden the scope of this initiative, with plans to allocate an additional 100 billion rupees during the financial year 2024-25, empowering around 300,000 young entrepreneurs across the country,” he informed.

“Our comprehensive Youth Programme takes a holistic approach, equipping young individuals with essential skills through a Skill Development Programme, providing advanced technology via the Youth Laptop Scheme, and offering financial support through our Youth Loan Schemes. This all-encompassing support framework ensures that our youth have the necessary resources to achieve success and thrive,” he noted.

He said, “Today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders hence they hold the key to shaping a brighter future for our country. As Pakistan navigates its future, empowering its youth through meaningful opportunities will not only foster individual growth but also contribute to the nation’s broader social and economic development.”

