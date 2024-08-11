Funeral prayer of Lt Uzair Mehmood offered

Corps commander Peshawar and family members attended the funeral

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Funeral prayer of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik was offered in Peshawar on Sunday.

Corps commander Peshawar, family members of the martyred, and civil and military officials attended the funeral.

Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik Shaheed will be laid to rest at his native town in Attack district with full military honour.

He succumbed to wounds and embraced martyrdom at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar.

According to ISPR, on Friday last, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell in Bagh.

However, during intense exchange of fire, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar.