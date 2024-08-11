President, PM saddened over martyrdom of Lt Uzair Mehmood Malik

President Zardari expresses the resolve to continue actions against terrorists.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik.

In their separate condolence messages on Sunday, they prayed for higher status in heaven for the departed soul of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik.

The president and the prime minister also commiserated with the bereaved family and paid tribute to Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik for presenting supreme sacrifice in the defence of the motherland.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed the resolve to continue actions against terrorists.

In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army are actively busy purging the Pakistani soil of Fitna Alkhawarij. He said the entire nation, including him, is standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in the war on terror.

