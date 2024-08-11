JUI-F ready to work with all stakeholders to improve country's economy: Fazl

Updated On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 20:19:20 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Sunday that his party was ready to work with all stakeholders to steer the country out of crisis.

He made this remark while addressing the traders convention where he said the JUI-F was proud to represent people from all backgrounds.

The JUI-F said the country has been blessed with a plenty of resources but due to bad governance, its potential has been ruined.

"In the whole south Asia, Pakistan is the only country whose economy has been continuously shrinking and the biggest reason behind this mess is the parliament full of people who do not represent the ordinary masses," he added.

He said he informed the PML-N leadership that the economy is troubled, and while policies have been implemented, they have exacerbated the situation.



