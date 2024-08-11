Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza school

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza school

Israel must be held accountable for these war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

Follow on Published On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 19:32:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Tabeen School in eastern Gaza yesterday, which led to the death of over 100 civilians and injuring many more.

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Office said attacking an overcrowded school sheltering displaced persons, particularly when they were performing morning prayers, is a horrific, inhuman, and cowardly act.

The indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.

The Foreign Office said Israel must be held accountable for these war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

It said Pakistan calls on the international community, especially the United Nations and backers of Israel, to take immediate steps to bring an end to the Gaza genocide and to protect the people of Gaza.



