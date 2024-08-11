PM Shehbaz highlights minorities' role in development of country

He urges all segments to promote interfaith harmony and brotherhood

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 18:10:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday minorities have played a crucial role in the development of the country.

He made this remark while addressing a special ceremony to mark the national day for minorities where he said for the people and the government of the country, there should be a unified sense of purpose.

“Our minority community played a key role in the Pakistan Movement and, since the creation of Pakistan, has been contributing immensely to nation-building,” the premier said.

On this day the founder of the country had given a historical address in which he said ‘all the communities from whichever religion they belong to are free to go to their respective places of worships’.

The government has been taking the necessary actions to protect the minority community,” he said.

He urged all segments of society to promoting interfaith harmony, the spirit of love, tolerance, brotherhood, and unity to make Pakistan a stable and country.

