Heavy rain causes flooding and disruptions across Lahore early morning

Significant rainfall occurred in Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Early morning heavy rain on Sunday inundated low-lying regions and added to the woes of those commuting to their workplaces but a cool breeze accompanying the burst of cluds may have caused a pleasant effect on moods of travellers.

Rain was reported from different areas of the provincial capital, including Lakshmi Chowk, Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, and Mall Road. Significant rainfall also occurred in Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road.

In addition, severe rain affected areas such as Qartaba Chowk, Chouburji, Islampura, Band Road, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Farukhabad, and Chowk Nakhuda, causing flooding in low-lying areas. The rain led to power outages in several regions.

Outskirts of the city - up to DHA phase 8, Paragon City on Barki Road - also received heavy downpour slowing flow of traffic on various roads.

Meanwhile, residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi continued to face monsoon effects with more heavy rain. The rain water worsened already grim situation in low-lying areas coupled with power outages.

Rain in various parts of Karachi has brought some relief from muggy weather.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted rain for different parts of the country today. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised deputy commissioners across Punjab, including Lahore, to remain on high alert.

The director-general has urged the city administrations to stay on high alert to ward off the risk of urban flooding.