Downpour inundates low-lying areas in Lahore

Significant rainfall occurred in Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An early morning downpour on Sunday flooded the low-lying areas of the provincial capital.

The torrential rain was reported across various parts of the city, including Lakshmi Chowk, Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, and Mall Road. Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road also experienced significant rainfall.

Heavy rain caused flooding in areas such as Qartaba Chowk, Chouburji, Islampura, Band Road, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Mughalpura, Tajpura, Farukhabad, and Chowk Nakhuda, leading to inundation in low-lying areas and power outages in several areas.

DHA Phase 8 and Paragon City on Barki Road also experienced the downpour.

Meanwhile, residents of twin cities (Islamabad and Rawalpindi) continued to grapple with monsoon rains, further worsening the already challenging conditions in low-lying areas.

In Karachi, rainfall brought some relief from the muggy weather.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain for different parts of the country today.