Nation stands up for the champion: Arshad Nadeem gets rousing welcome

Pakistan Pakistan Nation stands up for the champion: Arshad Nadeem gets rousing welcome

Lahore accords historic welcome to Olympic hero

Airport resonated with slogans long live Pakistan, long live Arshad Nadeem

The hero gifts the gold medal to nation ahead of Independence Day

The javelin titan's mother, father, sister also receive him

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 11 Aug 2024 02:15:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - As his plane touched down the runway, the premises of the Lahore Airport resonated with slogans ‘long live Pakistan, long live Arshad Nadeem’ by the excited and jubilant crowd present there for long hours to have a glimpse of their hero who won their country Gold Medal at Paris Olympics 2024 after 40 years in the history of Pakistan.

JUBILANT CROWD, MINISTERS GREET HIM

Federal and provincial ministers, officials of the Punjab Sports Board, Athletics Federation of Pakistan and Lahore PPP leaders and workers greeted their hero.

Athletics Federation of Pakistan President Brigadier (Retd) Wajahat Hussain reached the airport to welcome Arshad Nadeem.

Talking to the media, he said Arshad Nadeem is the first spark, and the rest of the athletes will also bring medals. Citizens reached the airport to welcome national hero Arshad Nadeem.

A large number of citizens continue to come to catch a glimpse of the national hero.

Former test cricketer Mushtaq Ahmad also reached the airport. Talking to the media, Mushtaq Ahmad said Arshad Nadeem made the name of Pakistan bright in the whole world.

He said the government should give more facilities to the athletes so that the rest of the athletes can also bring medals.

TRADITIONAL WATER CANNON SALUTE

The plane of hero Arshad Nadeem was saluted with traditional water cannon. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, federal ministers and other dignitaries were present there to welcome Arshad Nadeem. On this occasion, a short but solemn ceremony was held in airport lounge.

ARSHAD NADEEM’S FATHER, MOTHER WELCOMED

The relatives of Arshad Nadeem including mother, father and sisters were also present at the airport. Arshad Nadeem and his family were seated in the state lounge.

TIGHT SECURITY AT LAHORE AIRPORT

Strict security arrangements were made at the airport. A large number of fans were present there to welcome Arshad Nadeem at the airport.

Strict security arrangements were made. A contingent of police and rangers reached the airport. The Lahorites reached the airport to welcome the national hero Arshad Nadeem.

NATION’S ENTHUSIASM

Javelin champion and Paris Olympics Gold Medal winner Arshad Nadeem landed at Allama Iqbal Lahore Airport on Saturday night.

Read More: President announces Hilal-e-Imtiaz for Olympian Arshad Nadeem

The nation erupted in jubilations as its hero made history by setting world record with mammoth 92.97m throw at men’s javelin Paris Olympics 2024, bagging the gold in 40 years history of the country.

Arshad Nadeem smashed the existing 90.57m throw record set by Andreas Thorkilssen at Beijing 2008.