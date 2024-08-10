President announces Hilal-e-Imtiaz for Olympian Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has directed the authorities to confer prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz upon athlete Arshad Nadeem for displaying record-setting performance in Paris Olympics 2024 in the category of javelin throw.

“The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony to be held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” President Secretariat's Press Wing said in a press release on Saturday.

Under the constitutional provision, the president can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life.

On president’s directive, a letter has been dispatched by the Aiwan-e-Sadr to the Cabinet Division.

PRESIDENT HAILS JAVELIN STAR

President Zardari said Arshad Nadeem, with his brilliant performance, had made the nation proud in the field of sports.

"Nadeem’s marvellous achievement at the international level brought laurels to the nation. He has raised the name of country in athletics," reads the letter shared by President Secretariat's Press Wing with media.

On Thursday, Arshad Nadeem shattered the Olympic record with a humongous 92.97m throw in javelin final to win the gold medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Arshad Nadeem now becomes the first individual Olympic gold medallist from Pakistan. He has broken the previous Olympic record of 90.57 - set in 2008 Beijing Olympics by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen.

PAKISTAN AWAITS THE HERO

The schedule for Arshad Nadeem’s return to Pakistan, following his historic performance at the Paris Olympics, has been released.

According to media reports, gold medallist Arshad Nadeem will arrive in Lahore via Istanbul at 1am on Saturday night.

South Asian Athletics Chairman Mohammad Akram Sahi will accompany the star on his return. Sahi said Arshad Nadeem had brought great joy to the nation, and his reception would be historic.

On his return, Arshad Nadeem would receive an unprecedented welcome, and his coach, Salman Butt, would also arrive with him.

The Athletics Federation of Pakistan and the Punjab Sports Board are busy preparing for the national hero's welcome.

GOLD MEDAL AWARDED

A scintillating gold medal was awarded to Nadeem at a ceremony held at Champions Park near Eiffel Tower where medals were also distributed among the winners of the 13th day of Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra came up with a season best throw of 89.45m to clinch silver. Grenada's Anderson Peters fetched the bronze medal with a throw of 88.54m.

Arshad Nadeem breached the 90-metre mark twice. One was 92.97m (second attempt) and the other was 91.79m (sixth and last attempt).